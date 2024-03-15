Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.57. Beauty Health shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 5,745,360 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.