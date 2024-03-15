Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.18 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.37 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

