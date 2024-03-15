BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $163.75

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.75, but opened at $180.98. BeiGene shares last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 164,559 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.78.

BeiGene Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

