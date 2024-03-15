Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.07 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

