Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

