BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,334.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,334.29 ($29.91).

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.98) to GBX 2,660 ($34.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.19) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.44) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.44) to GBX 2,520 ($32.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,201.50 ($28.21) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,931.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,364.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,391.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,526.32%.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.