BioSyent (CVE:RX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05), reports. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RX opened at C$8.61 on Friday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

