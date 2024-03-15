BioSyent (CVE:RX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05), reports. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million.
BioSyent Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RX opened at C$8.61 on Friday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
About BioSyent
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioSyent
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.