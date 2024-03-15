Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$535.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.8 million.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

