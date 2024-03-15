Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDR. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of BTDR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $3,444,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

