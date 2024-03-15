BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE ECAT opened at $16.69 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,163,229 shares in the company, valued at $389,269,619.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,163,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,269,619.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,782,144 shares of company stock valued at $46,135,352 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 323,485 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,968,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.