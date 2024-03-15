Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

