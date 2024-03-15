Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.