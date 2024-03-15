Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BSL opened at $14.25 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.