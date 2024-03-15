Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE BSL opened at $14.25 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
