Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BGB opened at $11.85 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
