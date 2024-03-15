Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BGB opened at $11.85 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 269,042 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 202,416 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 182,644 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

