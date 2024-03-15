Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,250,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.