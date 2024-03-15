Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Cormark

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.56.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

BEI.UN opened at C$76.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$52.94 and a 1-year high of C$78.35.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.