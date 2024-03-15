Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Boxlight Stock Performance

BOXL opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.