Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

