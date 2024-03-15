Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 12,452 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.1 %
AAPL opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.92 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.