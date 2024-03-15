Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 35,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 62,513 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,461 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $425.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $259.21 and a 52-week high of $427.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

