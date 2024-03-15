Brendan Boyd Acquires 101,500 Shares of Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Boyd bought 101,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$152,148.50 ($100,760.60).

Silk Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Silk Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Silk Logistics’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Silk Logistics Company Profile

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.

