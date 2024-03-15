Brett G. Taylor Sells 16,889 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) Director Brett G. Taylor sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $265,326.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,492.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KRP opened at $15.09 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 186.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

