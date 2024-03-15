Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $12.36

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,477 shares of company stock worth $2,144,345 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

