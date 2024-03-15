Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) PT at $37.00

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cadre Trading Down 9.9 %

Cadre Increases Dividend

CDRE opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

