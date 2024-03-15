Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target at $16.33

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 410.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

