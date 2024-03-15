Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT at $7.57

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

