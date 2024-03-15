Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.36.
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
