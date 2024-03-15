Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ocuphire Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,995 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

