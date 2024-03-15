Brokers Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Village Farms International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VFF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Village Farms International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 999,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

