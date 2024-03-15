Brokers Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Village Farms International Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VFF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.