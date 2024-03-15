Brokers Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

