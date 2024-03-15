Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter worth $5,933,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC increased its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 290,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 438.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

