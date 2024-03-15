Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Burford Capital has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Burford Capital to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
BUR stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.
