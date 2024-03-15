Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Burford Capital has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Burford Capital to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burford Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Stories

