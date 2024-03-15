CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $372.07 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $382.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

