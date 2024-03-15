Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $306.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.01 and a fifty-two week high of $320.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

