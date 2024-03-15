Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.
NYSE CCJ opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
