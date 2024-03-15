Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.17

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.17 and last traded at $140.74, with a volume of 154635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

