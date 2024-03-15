Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.97

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.97 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 545211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.