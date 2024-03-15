Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.97

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.97 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 545211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.