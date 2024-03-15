Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $363.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $367.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

