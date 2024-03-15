Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $543.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.