Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $346.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after buying an additional 129,216 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.