Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

