Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Celestica by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Celestica by 56.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.