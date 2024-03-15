Centaur Media Plc (CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 24th

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.87. Centaur Media has a 52-week low of GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.