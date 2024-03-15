Centaur Media Plc (CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on May 24th

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Centaur Media Stock Performance
Shares of CAU opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.87. Centaur Media has a 52-week low of GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.
Centaur Media Company Profile
