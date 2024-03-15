Charles K. Cohn Purchases 67,991 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 67,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,855,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,264,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.85 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

