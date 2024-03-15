Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.32.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 388,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $166.28 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

