Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 3.1 %
CHMI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.