Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 3.1 %

CHMI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 203,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

