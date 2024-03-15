Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.12.

Get Chorus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Cross bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.91 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,050.00 ($52,350.99). Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.