Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $233.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.