Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cintas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $9,522,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $629.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.42. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $426.81 and a 52 week high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

