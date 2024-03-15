Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,254 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Centene worth $39,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

