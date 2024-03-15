Citigroup Inc. Sells 69,431 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $39,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,585 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,853,000 after acquiring an additional 274,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.61 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

