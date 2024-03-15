Clint Moore Sells 4,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MarineMax Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 101.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 438.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

